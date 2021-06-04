Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation was named Development Club of the Year for its focus on athletic development during the U.S. Ski and Snowboard postseason awards. U.S. Freeski Pro Team Slopestyle Coach Skogen Sprang, was selected as the freeski and overall U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team Coach of the Year. Retiring Sten Fjeldheim was named cross country and overall Development Coach of the Year. The 116-year-old Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove, Ill., was recognized as overall Club of the Year.

Load comments