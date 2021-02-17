Bryce Bennett strung together a strong super-G run and a solid slalom run to score 16th in the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships alpine combined event. Marco Schwarz of Austria, the current best slalom skier in the world, took the gold—making Austria three-for-three in world titles so far in the 2021 World Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. France’s Alexis Pinturault—who was the favorite coming into the day—made a small error in the middle of the slalom and ended up second, just .04 seconds behind Schwarz. Loic Meillard of Switzerland took bronze.

