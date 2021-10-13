The Blaine County School District will again offer its Gold Card, which provides free access to most school district events and athletic competitions throughout the school year to community members 60-and-older. It also provides senior discounts for drama performances. After a hiatus over the past two years, the existing Gold Cards from previous years will continue to be valid moving forward. Cardholders also receive personalized updated invitations to music performances and other school events. Residents are asked to complete the form and submit it to any school office or the BCSD District Office in Hailey. They may also email the completed form to sreese@blaineschools.org.
Breaking News
Current E-Edition
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- East Fork man killed on Highway 75
- Hailey P.D. warns of ‘verbally aggressive’ salesmen, possible scams
- Resort aims to maximize its Dollar
- Study: Despite overall fitness, Blaine County set back by alcohol use, mental health factors
- In Ketchum, The ‘Scramble’ Is Scrambled
- Friedman Memorial Airport to close in April, May for runway upgrade project
- Hailey leaders to reconsider mask order on Tuesday
- Health District: COVID risk level still ‘critical’
- NWS: Expect wintry conditions through Tuesday
- F&G seeks tips on suspected elk poaching near Ketchum
Images
Commented
- Hailey reinstitutes mask mandate (53)
- In Sun Valley, vaccine requirement stalls (46)
- Sun Valley, Ketchum enact mask mandates (36)
- Idaho hospitals start rationing care as COVID 'crisis' deepens statewide (35)
- The valley is driving away what makes it special (32)
- BCSD will require COVID-19 vaccinations for new hires (28)
- Tight property inventory drives up commercial rent in Hailey (25)
- Push back (23)
- Support Your Firefighters in November (22)
- Bellevue implements second mask order (20)
- Hailey reinstitutes mask mandate in 4-0 vote (19)
- Ketchum gains time to raise Warm Springs Ranch purchase funds (18)
- Follow Aspen’s lead on housing (18)
- Biden’s vaccine mandate is not the solution (16)
- Bluebird Village clears another major hurdle (15)
- Cobalt mine slated for Salmon-Challis Forest (15)
- Amid ‘crisis’ at hospitals, care is already cut back (13)
- Blaine County officials demand answers over recent federal wolf killings (12)
- In Ketchum, The ‘Scramble’ Is Scrambled (11)
- We need vaccine mandates to end COVID-19’s rampage (11)
- Hailey P&Z to consider River Street townhome project (11)
- Blaine County passes mask requirement (10)
- Vaccine requirements are a massive federal overreach (10)
- Put education on the ballot (9)
- Mask, vax policy doesn’t make sense (9)
- Sun Valley shouldn’t follow N.Y., S.F. (8)
- Panel begins work on Idaho redistricting process (7)
- The housing crisis is a health care issue, too (7)
- Valley residents weigh in on Idaho redistricting plan (6)
- Heal the housing beast or say goodbye to the valley (6)
- Copper Ranch developer pitches 80-unit project in Woodside (6)
- Hailey P&Z greenlights River Street townhome project (6)
- Ketchum analyzing whether hot springs could offer clean energy (6)
- Ketchum leaders to consider Bluebird Village plans (6)
- Help wanted: skilled leaders (6)
- Sawtooth National Forest to lift fire restrictions (5)
- St. Luke’s and partners launch housing plan (5)
- ‘Firing’ on all cylinders (5)
- Bellevue P&Z supports electric car capability in new garages (5)
- All 'fired' up (5)
- Fair is fair (5)
- Vaccinations can and should be required (5)
- We must not allow terrorism to gain a foothold once more (4)
- U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to re-evaluate gray wolf protections (4)
- Developer revising downtown Ketchum project (4)
- Crapo and Risch should stop playing this stupid and dangerous game (4)
- Ketchum eyes improvements for YMCA recycling site (4)
- Thanks for not making me wear a mask (3)
- WRHS senior named semifinalist for National Merit Scholarship (3)
- New Elkhorn path is a waste (3)
- Boise State hockey showcase comes to Campion Ice House in Hailey (3)
- Ketchum P&Z Likes ‘Lofty’ Design (3)
- Study: Despite overall fitness, Blaine County set back by alcohol use, mental health factors (3)
- Realtors Chase Birdies For Charity (3)
- What else could our taxes be used for? (3)
- Sun Valley Realtors give back through golf (3)
- Bellevue P&Z to consider easing building size restrictions today (3)
- 'Owl' hands on deck (3)
- Shooting for the stars (2)
- School board mulls emergency housing aid (2)
- Cool the Earth, limit home size (2)
- F&G reports faltering sockeye run in 2021 (2)
- Prescribed burns to begin near Redfish Lake (2)
- Wages in Idaho, Blaine County lag behind nation (2)
- Our property tax crisis requires solutions, not scapegoats! (2)
- Forest Service calls reinforcements to Boundary, Scarface fires (2)
- Express plans forums for Ketchum, Hailey candidates (2)
- In ‘Brap Ski,’ a local legend shoots for the stars (2)
- Ketchum needs common sense—not a consultant (2)
- BLM building new trails in Slaughterhouse Canyon near Bellevue (2)
- Ketchum finalizes contract with Mountain Rides (2)
- F&G seeks tips on suspected elk poaching near Ketchum (1)
- Mountain Rides to seek pre-pandemic levels of funding from county, cities (1)
- Anti-vaxers should be willing to pay the price (1)
- Facebook whistleblower tells us what we already knew (1)
- Idaho’s unemployment rate drops below 3% (1)
- Land Trust pledges $500K to Warm Springs campaign (1)
- Diagnosis: It’s COVID brain (1)
- Work together for clean energy (1)
- Big Wood fish survey yields surprises (1)
- Sun Valley takes first step to change ‘hillside ordinance’ (1)
- Jennifer Rangel sworn into Bellevue City Council (1)
- Nutrition mission: Reduce toxic exposure in 10 areas of daily life (1)
- St. Luke’s conducting major suicide study (1)
- Sun Valley Culinary Institute starts new professional program (1)
- Ketchum ceremony honors Idaho architects (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In