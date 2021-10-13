The Blaine County School District will again offer its Gold Card, which provides free access to most school district events and athletic competitions throughout the school year to community members 60-and-older. It also provides senior discounts for drama performances. After a hiatus over the past two years, the existing Gold Cards from previous years will continue to be valid moving forward. Cardholders also receive personalized updated invitations to music performances and other school events. Residents are asked to complete the form and submit it to any school office or the BCSD District Office in Hailey. They may also email the completed form to sreese@blaineschools.org.

