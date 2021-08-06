Registration for the Blaine County Recreation District’s Youth Soccer program is now open. The season runs eight weeks from Aug. 30-Oct. 23. The BCRD provides an enriching program to develop soccer skills in a friendly and encouraging environment. Parents or guardians are encouraged to communicate regularly with their child’s coach and assist with team needs to ensure a great season. The cost is $68 online through Aug. 23. Price includes instruction, team jersey, participation award and tax. To register, call 208-578-2273 to be added to the waitlist.

