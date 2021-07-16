The Blaine County Recreation District is hosting a Pump Track Challenge for upcoming elementary and middle school kids at Quigley Trails Park in Hailey on Thursday, July 29, from 5–8 p.m. During the timed challenge, participants will ride an outlined course and compete against others in their age group. A registration fee of $12 includes participation in the event, a participation award and a complimentary taco from KB’s food truck. Parents may register their children at the BCRD FitWorks front desk or by calling 208-578-2273. Advance registration is preferred with limited registration available at the event.
