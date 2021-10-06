The Blaine County Recreation District Nordic trail season passes for the 2021-2022 ski season are currently on sale for a pre-season sale, which will run through Nov. 21. Adult passes are $228; the BCRD/Sun Valley Nordic Combo adult pass is $428. Children 17-and-under ski and snowshoe free with a complimentary season pass, available for order at bcrd.org. Snowshoe-only season passes are available for $66, and season passes for dogs on approved Nordic trails are available for $52. For more information about BCRD Nordic trails, season and day pass pricing, Nordic pins, Ride ‘n’ Glide bus service and upcoming events on the trails, visit www.bcrd.org.

