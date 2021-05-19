The newly renovated Aquatic Center at the Blaine County Recreation District is set to open Memorial Day weekend. The BCRD will unveil its new 25-yard, six-lane pool and the new zero-depth entry leisure pool. People can buy their season pass with early bird pricing through May 31. The summer pool programs include swim lessons, aquatic fitness classes, adult lap swim, youth swim team and open recreational swimming.
