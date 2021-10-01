Ketchum’s Alan Barnhardt shot a 71 on the first day of the Idaho Golf Association Tournament of Champions last weekend at Elkhorn Golf Club in Sun Valley en route to a two-day 147, good for a third-place tie. Barnhardt, who is the Elkhorn Club Champion and PNGA Cup Champion, closed in 76 to tie with Gilbert Livas (74-73). Jason Azzarito, The River Club Champion, took the overall Men’s Championship with a two-day total of 141 (69-72). Kelli Ann Strand (72-70, 142) took the Women’s Championship. On the Men’s Senior side, Scott Masingill (68-71, 139) won, while Kristin Fenwick (82-74, 156) won for the Senior Women’s.
