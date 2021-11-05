The B+/B Hockey League opens its 2021/22 season this Sunday, Nov. 7 at Campion Ice House in Hailey and Sun Valley Resort. For the B+ League, the Randimals play Snownados at 4:30 p.m.; Hutch’s Bad Dogs play the Sharks at 5:45 p.m. with both games at Sun Valley. For the B League, the Slush Panthers play Guardians of the Galaxy at 4:30 p.m.; The Salmon play the Honey Badgers at 5:45 p.m.; the Narwals play the Vipers at 7 p.m. and the Dekes of Hazard play the Dream Crushers at 8:15 p.m. with all games at Campion. Then the Subdues play the Wolves at 7 p.m.; the Speedy Sloths play Danny’s Wings at 8:15 p.m. with both games at Sun Valley.

Email the writer: sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments