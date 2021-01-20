Ashley Caldwell led the Americans at the Jan. 16 FIS Aerials World Cup in Yaroslavl, Russia, with her first podium of the 2020-21 season, a second-place finish, marking her 16th career World Cup podium. World Cup leader Laura Peel of Australia claimed her second victory of the season and Russia’s Nikitina Liubov rounded out the women’s podium in third. The final rounds kicked off with a display of traditional Russian dance and fireworks to set the stage for an exciting night of competition. Three American women qualified to finals: Caldwell, Winter Vinecki and Kaila Kuhn.
