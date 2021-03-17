Jamie Anderson kicked off the World Championships with flair and triumph, taking the silver medal in slopestyle on the first day of finals at the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo., Friday. After finishing second in qualifiers, Anderson put down a solid first run in finals to take the top seat after the first of three runs with a notable frontside 720 Weddle on her final air. In her second run, Anderson attempted to raise the bar and land a 1080 Weddle on the final air, although under-rotating and slid out.

