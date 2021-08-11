Polly Dahlke and Tracy Leinen were inducted into the Idaho High School Activities Association Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the Boise Centre. Dahlke is the lone 2021 inductee as Leinen was a 2020 inductee. Dahkle coached numerous sports during her 33-year career. She was also named Idaho 3A Athletic Director of the Year twice. Leinen spent 12 years coaching various sports and was the Boise High School athletic director. Leinen spent 27 years in the IAAA and the NIAAA.

