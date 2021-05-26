U.S. Freestyle Aerial Ski Team member and native Alabamian Dani Loeb participated in her first rodeo on April 30 and May 1. Loeb performed the clown bit both nights at the Wetumpka Future Farmers of America Alumni Championship Rodeo, acting as Annie Oakley’s last descendant the first night and doing a Duck Dynasty bit the second night. “It was an exciting weekend, and it was great to see all of my friends from home,” Loeb said. The proceeds went to Wetumpka High School’s FFA Chapter and the WHS agricultural department.

Load comments