Wood River’s baseball and softball teams kept their seasons alive with home wins in the Great Basin 7 tournament on Wednesday, moving both teams two wins away from state. Softball pitcher Makinzie Nelson, backed by catcher Kacie Flolo, above, shut down Canyon Ridge to help softball win, 9-1. And, left, Jacob Uhrig managed an back-and-forth game against Mountain Home, helping the baseball team to a 12-11 win. Both teams went on the road after press time Thursday looking for wins to advance. For the full story, see Sports, Page 17, or go to www.mtexpress.com.
A Pitcher Is Worth A Thousand Words
- Express photos by Willy Cook
