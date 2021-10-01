The 43N114W Community Connection Day Golf Tournament at Bigwood Golf Course is Saturday, Oct. 2. The organization is dedicated to a united Wood River Valley to bring people together through sports. The Community Connection Day is a nine-hole golf scramble with each foursome comprised of a representative from Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue. It is also a fundraiser to benefit the Blaine County Charitable Fund. The principal sponsor is Zenergy Health Club and Spa.

