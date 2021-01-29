U.S. Ski & Snowboard has named 21 athletes to represent the Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team at the 2021 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Feb. 8-21. Led by Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson, the roster will feature nine women and 10 men. Five-time World Champion Ted Ligety and Travis Ganong lead the way for the men. The list of those who will be making their World Championships debut includes a mix of former and current collegiate skiers, as well as rising stars who have come up through the NorAm, Europa Cup, and World Juniors ranks.

