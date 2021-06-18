The 10th annual John McClatchy “Big Fish” Memorial Fishing Derby is set to make an epic comeback for 2021. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, at Magic Reservoir from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a weigh-in and barbecue to follow outside Dam Fools’ Clubhouse. Like always, there will be a $1,000 guaranteed to the winner. For more information on the fishing derby, contact legendary Idaho Mountain Express photographer Willy Cook at 208-721-2658.

