On Saturday, the Wood River High School varsity baseball team picked up its first two wins of the season in a doubleheader against Caldwell, winning both games, 6-3 and 13-6.
Senior Hunter Thompson picked up the victory in Game 1, and Gabe Nilson took the win in Game 2.
On the mound for Game 1, Thompson (1-0) pitched 2.1 innings and struck out 6 batters with no hits allowed. At the plate, he went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs. Junior Rabbit Buxton went 2-for-3 with 2 runs.
For Game 2, Nilson (1-0) went 3.0 innings and struck out 3 batters. Thompson again had two hits (2-for-4, 3 runs, 1 RBI), while sophomore Tavin Puckett (2-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI), sophomore Gage Whitehead (1-for-4, 3 runs, 1 RBI) and Nilson (3-for-5, 1 run, 2 RBIs) led the Wolverines (2-0) at the plate.
Up next for the Wolverines is an away tournament at the Bucks Bags Tournament in Boise from March 24-25.
WRHS softball is off to a big start
The Wood River High School varsity softball team began the year in the win column with two wins against Caldwell Saturday, 25-6 and 15-4.
Junior Kacie Flolo (3-for-4) drove in runs on a single in the first, a single in the fifth and one more in the sixth to lead the Lady Wolverines in Game 1. Lilly Fogle, Sophia Herrera-Gallegos, and Stephanie Bryson drove in runs in the fifth inning. Then, in the sixth inning, Wood River tallied 12 runs to put Game 1 out of reach. Caroline Seaward (1-0) was the winning pitcher for Wood River, going 6.0 innings allowing 6 runs on 6 hits while striking out 5 and walking zero.
For Game 2, the Wolverines put up 7 runs in the fifth inning as Jette Ward grabbed the victory on the mound, going 5 innings, allowing 4 hits while striking out 1 batter.
Next for WRHS is the WTP Tournament at Vallivue High School, March 25-26.
Wolverine tennis picks up win over Minico
Starting the 2022 season, the Wood River High School varsity tennis team opened with a 10-2 win over Minico on Thursday, March 17 at Minico.
The top boys player, Garin Beste, defeated Dylan Larsen, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-3 for the win for WRHS. The top girls player, Jessica Popke, defeated Shari Tanner, 6-1, 6-1, for WRHS.
The top boys doubles team of Jake Simon, and Gus Sabina beat Easton Arthur and Dylan McKenzie, 6-0, 6-1, while the top girls doubles team of Sofia Calcagno and Tenney Barrow beat Kylie Dansie and Edie Payton, 6-0, 6-0. The mixed doubles team of Simon Weekes and Meg Keating beat Brightyn Hartley and Joseph Link, 6-1, 6-1.
Next for the WRHS tennis team is an away meet at Burley on Tuesday, March 29. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In