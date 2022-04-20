SVSEF skier is national champion
Tucker Reimund took the gold medal in the Boys Menehune (11-12 boys) Skier X National Championships at Copper Mountain on Wednesday, April 13.
“The cold weather, wind, and snow did not shake T-man,” Darci Reimund said. “He loved the course, having fun. Coach Angry was fantastic and super focused. He had the fastest time of day on the course out of everyone at 57 seconds, then proceeded to win every one of his heats, and ended each race by airing and clearing the triple at the end.”
Wood River out on the links
The Wood River High School varsity co-ed golf team saw competition in March and April, with future College of Southern Idaho golfer Parker Edwards leading the Wolverines into the spring season.
On April 6, WRHS competed at the River’s Edge Golf Tournament at Burley.
On the boys side, Edwards shot 79, good for eighth overall. Wood River (343) placed third as a team. Twin Falls (302) won the entire tournament, paced by their standout golfer, Derrek Lekkerkerk (66), who took individual medalist honors. Lekkerkerk narrowly beat Preston High School’s Owen Pearson (67).
Representing Wood River were Owen Walker (90), Leo Molter (87), Chase Rushton (91) and Luke Marlow (87). Marlow posted his lowest-ever competitive round as a Wolverine.
On the girls side, Twin Falls High School (359) secured the team and individual medalist honors, with Ava Schroeder (82) winning by six strokes. Minico (376) was second, followed by Mountain Home (434). Wood River was represented by Dana Kriesen (99), who finished 12th individually on the day.
Wolverines hot on the tennis court
The Wood River High School varsity tennis team won easily at Jerome on Friday, April 15, blanking the Tigers 12-0.
Benjamin Boccabella and Jessica Popke dominated their singles matches. In doubles, the teams of Jake Simon/Gus Sabina, Simon Weekes/Meg Keating and Sofia Calcagno/Tenney Barrow all took care of business.
In all, WRHS earned seven shutout match victories.
The next time WRHS is on court locally is at 4:30 p.m. today, April 20, at Sun Valley Resort against the Sun Valley Community School.
Nurge’s Free “Power-Endurance Training Clinic”
HardCore Training Center’s Bill Nurge presents the public with a free “Power-Endurance Training Clinic” at 11 a.m. on May 21. The training will include proprietary training tips for using specialized training equipment such as the Ski Erg and “Catalyzer” portable gym.
Aside from learning how to train on the Ski Erg to maximize performance in outdoor sports, the clinic will dive deep into the myth-riddled waters of dryland strength and conditioning.
Some of Nurge’s unique training clients include former professional athletes like former NFL wide receiver Mark Pattison, who climbed Mount Everest last year.
Space is limited. Call 208-720-1829 to reserve a spot.
BCRD announces Youth Swim School and Dolphins Swim Team for Summer
The Blaine County Recreation District’s popular summer Youth Swim School and Dolphin Swim Team will be open for registration today Wednesday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m.
Youth Swim School and Dolphin Swim Team occur at BCRD’s newly revitalized Aquatic Center at the Community Campus in Hailey. The Aquatic Center features a 25-yard, six-lane pool and a zero-depth entry leisure pool.
For more information on all BCRD Aquatic Center programming, please call 208- 578-2273 or visit bcrd.org. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In