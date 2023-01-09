The 11th Annual Baldy Banked Slalom Competition welcomed nearly 200 snowboarders from across the country to Bald Mountain Jan 7-8 with prestige on the line and the pros vying for an entry to the 2023 Legendary Mt. Baker Banked Slalom.
This year, SVSEF alumnus Elk Spencer and Madison Hall won the mens and womens Pro categories to punch their tickets to Baker—but they were far from the only winners.
Among the competitors were current SVSEF athletes, alumni, coaches, and competitors across all age groups. The event helped gather the snowboard community together, let the riders do what they love, and allowed past and present SVSEF riders come together and share their competitive drive and love for the sport.
“This is a prime example of what we are trying to do with the riders of the SVSEF Snowboard Team,” said Andy Gilbert, SVSEF Snowboarding Program Director and head coach. “We want to create ‘Swiss Army Knife’ riders—kids who can take on any terrain that is put in front of them. Fast in the banks, and comfortable on the jumps and in all conditions of freeriding. Our riders showed that this weekend.”
The Legendary Mt. Baker Banked Slalom, which brings snowboarders from around the world to compete, will be held Feb. 3-5.
“The Baker Banked is a bucket list for snowboarders from all over the world, and to have one of our own alumni, Elk Spencer, punch his ticket was very special!” said Gilbert.
Baldy Banked Slalom Results
1st Camille Armeen (SVSEF)
1st Naomi Gorringe (SVSEF)
2nd Clarissa Yeoman, Callie Allen (SVSEF) (tie)
2nd Karsen Miller (SVSEF)
1st Zoe Bacca (SVSEF Alumni)
3rd Janessa Gilbert (SVSEF Coach)
1st Madison Hall (won entry to the Legendary Mt. Baker Banked Slalom)
3rd Phebe Erickson (SVSEF Alumni)
1st Elk Spencer (SVSEF Alumni) (won entry to Legendary Mt. Baker Banked Slalom)
3rd Yancy Caldwell (SVSEF Alumni)
