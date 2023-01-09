The 11th Annual Baldy Banked Slalom Competition welcomed nearly 200 snowboarders from across the country to Bald Mountain Jan 7-8 with prestige on the line and the pros vying for an entry to the 2023 Legendary Mt. Baker Banked Slalom.

This year, SVSEF alumnus Elk Spencer and Madison Hall won the mens and womens Pro categories to punch their tickets to Baker—but they were far from the only winners.

Among the competitors were current SVSEF athletes, alumni, coaches, and competitors across all age groups. The event helped gather the snowboard community together, let the riders do what they love, and allowed past and present SVSEF riders come together and share their competitive drive and love for the sport. 

Load comments