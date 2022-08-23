ON THE PITCH:

SVCS GIRLS EARN WIN: Four players scored to open the season as the Sun Valley Community School defeated host Buhl, 4-1, on Monday, Aug. 22.

Junior Scarlett Rixon, freshman Keely Strine, sophomore Audrey Morawitz, and junior Mia Hansmeyer had goals for the Cutthroats, while sophomore Attie Murray garnered an assist. Senior keeper Amanda Dunn collected nine saves.

Load comments