SVCS head coach Kelly Feldman

Sun Valley Community School head girls' soccer coach Kelly Feldman watcher her squad open the season with a 4-1 victory at Caldwell on Saturday, Aug. 20. Four players scored for the Cutthroats, and they are all underclassmen.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

SVCS GIRLS EARN WIN: Four players scored to open the season as the Sun Valley Community School defeated host Buhl, 4-1, on Monday, Aug. 22.

Junior Scarlett Rixon, freshman Keely Strine, sophomore Audrey Morawitz, and junior Mia Hansmeyer had goals for the Cutthroats, while sophomore Attie Murray garnered an assist. Senior keeper Amanda Dunn collected nine saves.

Sophomore Josie Sarchett was named Player of the Game.

