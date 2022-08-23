SVCS GIRLS EARN WIN: Four players scored to open the season as the Sun Valley Community School defeated host Buhl, 4-1, on Monday, Aug. 22.
Junior Scarlett Rixon, freshman Keely Strine, sophomore Audrey Morawitz, and junior Mia Hansmeyer had goals for the Cutthroats, while sophomore Attie Murray garnered an assist. Senior keeper Amanda Dunn collected nine saves.
Sophomore Josie Sarchett was named Player of the Game.
Jorgia Leavens scored for the Indians.
Freshmen Strine, Scarlett Carruth, Reece Ammons, Tess Lightner and Riley Siegal made their high school debuts for the Community School.
The Lady Cutthroats visit Declo today with a 6:15 p.m. start, host Weiser at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and head to Filer at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
CUTTHROATS SLIP PAST INDIANS: The Sun Valley Community School boys team opened the season with a 1-0 victory at Buhl on Monday, Aug. 22.
Freshman Chris Arenas, making his first varsity start, scored the game-winning goal in the 54th minute and was named the Man of the Match.
The Cutthroats visit Declo at 4:30 p.m. today, head to Weiser at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and travel to Filer at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
WOOD RIVER GIRLS DROP DEBUT: The Wolverines fell to host Caldwell, 6-2, on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Wood River trailed 2-0 at the half after a fast start by Caldwell, which scored two goals in the first few minutes of the game.
Senior Kate Shafer scored the Wolverines' first goal early in the second half with a PK, and junior Evy Kimball tied things up with a solid finish off a deflection from the other team.
"The team's effective passing and communication helped them maintain possession throughout the game, and the girls competed to the very end," Wood River head coach Vicki Foster said. "Their energy after the game was definitely one of excitement and accomplishment."
Wood River visits Minico at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, welcomes Columbia at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and Twin Falls at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
WOLVERINES LOSE CLOSE ONE: The Wood River boys lost at Caldwell, 3-2 on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Down 3-0, Wood River's Juan Ortiz scored from 40 yards out into the upper V and later had a breakaway and got pulled down in the box. Reidar Slotten capitalized on the PK.
"Our team played great against a very strong state contender," Wood River coach Luis Monjaras said. "The game could have gone other way, but Caldwell managed the game efficiently. If we play to the same intensity and build from this first game our team will be competitive. Lots of positives more than negatives. Our negatives are easy things to fix."
The Wolverines visit Minico at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 and host Columbia at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In