The Carey High School boys’ basketball team stayed alive for one more day.
After losing to the top team in the state—Garden Valley (22-1)—in the first round of the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 Boys Real Dairy Shootout, the Panthers returned Thursday to dominate Clark Fork and stay alive in the tournament.
The Panthers took control of the game from the start, ending with a 68-31 win.
Senior Hunter Smith hoisted his team and led the Panthers with 31 points.
Sophomore Conner Simpson added 11 points and fellow senior Dallin Parke had eight points.
The Panthers (14-8) began the game with a 12-2 run over the Clark Fork Wampus Cats (13-15).
A poor shooting game, the Wampus Cats couldn’t get anything going in the first half, heading into halftime with only seven points scored. Carey led, 32-7.
Carey on the other hand, had no problem shooting. The Panthers shot 25-for-60 (40.6%) from the field and 11-for-20 (55%) from the three-point line.
The Panthers also out-rebounded the Wampus Cats, 43-24.
The Panthers opened the IHSAA first round against Garden Valley, No. 1 team in the state in the media poll, ran away with it with a big third quarter, 84-58.
At halftime, Carey hung with Garden Valley, 35-28, but by the end of the third quarter, the Wolverines dominated to extend the lead to 60-39.
Smith had a game-high 26 points as Parke added 18.
To answer the offense from Smith and Parke, the Wolverines had four seniors score in double-digits.
Corbin Fields had 21 points, Covey Kelly added another 20, Josh Gillespie had 19 and Devin Yearsley gave 10.
Carey will next play North Gem, who beat Timberline, 64-34, in the consolation championship. The game tips off at 10 a.m. on Friday at Caldwell High School.
The game will also be livestreamed on the NFHS Network.
