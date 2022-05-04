Totaling six first place finishes as a team, the Carey High School varsity boys and girls track and field team finished high in the Monte Andrus Invitation on Saturday
Between 12 schools competing at Valley High School, the Carey girls took four first places, and the boys took two.
Junior hurdler Shayli Smith continued her dominance to lead the Carey girls to second place with 104 points. Murtaugh (112) won the team contest, while Valley (92) took third.
Smith didn’t finish any lower than second in four events, winning the 100-meter intermediate hurdles (16.09 seconds) and the high jump (4-8). In addition, she took second in the 300-meter hurdles (51.30) and was on the 4x200-meter relay team of sophomore Olivia Nilsen, senior Lexi Nachtman and senior Kourtney Patterson that finished second (1 minute, 51.14 seconds).
Senior Ally Colton (17.99) took third in the 100-meter, and teammate sophomore Mialee Hennefer (19.46) took seventh. Hagerman senior Dalli Elison edged Smith in the 300-meter hurdles with 49.68.
The girls relays were also impressive, taking firsts in the sprint medley relay (SMR) and the 4x100-meter relay. In the SMR, Hennefer, freshman Leecee Reay, Nachtman and Nilsen finished with 2:02.37, and the 4x100 relay team (Reay, Nachtman, Hennefer and Patterson) finished in 52.88 seconds.
In the girls 4x400 relay, the Carey team of Nilsen, Yaravi Gamino, Hennefer and Patterson took second with 4:37.85.
Carey’s Nachtman also took second in the 200-meter (29.42), and Patterson took second in the long jump (15-06). Reay took fifth in the girls 100 (13.91), Colton took fourth in the triple jump (31-01), while sophomore Maddie Bennion took third in the girls discus (88-08). Hoskins took fourth in the girls 100 (1:10.60).
For the boys, Carey (86) took fourth, followed by Valley (107.5), Butte County (106) and Hansen (96.5) in first, second and third.
The Carey boys took two firsts and two seconds in the relays. The 4x200 relay team of junior Connor Simpson, freshman AJ Black, junior Carsn Perkes and freshman Matt Young took first with 1:37.03. Also taking first was the 4x400 relay team of Black, senior Chase Bennion, Perkes and Young with 3:46.06.
Taking a pair of seconds were the 4x100 relay team of Simpson, Young, junior Ellis Jensen and Perkes (46.32) and the 4x100 relay team of throwers, freshman Jonathan Harmon, junior Teegan Kirkland, junior Franco Ocampo and senior Marcus Richcreek. That team finished with a time of 52.91 seconds. Richcreek also took third in the shot put with a throw of 39-07 1/2.
Rounding out the relay teams were the boys sprint medley team of Simpson, Black, Young and Bennion which took third with 3:53.57. Simpson also took fifth in the 100 with 11.98 seconds.
Also leading the Carey boys was senior Ashton Drage, who took second in the boys 3,200 meter (10:31.65) and 1,600-meter (5:05.75) runs and a third in the 800-meter (2:08.67). Bennion also finished high in the 800-meter and took fourth (2:09.47). He also took fourth in the boys discus with a throw of 114-10.
Up next for Carey is hosting the Sawtooth Conference Championship at Carey High School on Thursday, May 5, at 2 p.m. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In