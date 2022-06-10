The PGA Rocky Mountain Section held a Pro-Am Tournament at Sun Valley and Elkhorn golf courses from May 31-June 1. Top scores were calculated on a Chicago-style scoring basis in which the highest golf score wins rather than the lowest.
Zayne Slotten won the two-day winnings in the professional division with a score of 3, which was good enough for $789.91 in winnings. Brandon Otte (-5), Ben Bryson (-6) and Jason Jacobsen (-11) followed for the top professional scores.
In the Chicago scoring system, scores are determined by a point value to determine the outcome on a hole (bogeys are worth one point, pars are worth two, birdies are three, etc.).
The top Senior Professional was Matt Ennis (5). Todd Bindner (-1) and John Graham (-1) rounded out the remainder of the Senior Pros.
On the first day, the first flight of the Amateur Division, Alan Barnhardt and Roland Ozuna tied for first with a score of 1. In the second flight, Robert Williams won with a score of 5. In the third flight, Jim McGeachin won with a score of 4. Finally, Doug McLain took first with a score of 3 in the fourth flight.
The top team from the weekend was Tommy Sanderson, Corky Federico, McCoy Klundt and Travis Klundt, with a score of 9 and total winnings of $1,058.70.
On the second day, winners from each flight were Jesse Stoneberg (7), Bob Roberts (4), Henry Arthur (6) and Riley Sauer (7). ￼
