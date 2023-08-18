23-04-19-baldy-closing-party-roland-9.jpg

Skiers head up Baldy on April 16, Sun Valley’s closing day.

 Express/Roland Lane

Ski season right around the corner—Ski equipment collecting dust? Worry not for much longer, as Wednesday marked 100 days before ski season starts in Sun Valley, the resort said in an Instagram post. Those interested can visit sunvalley.com/mountain-passes to get a season pass now.

sports@mtexpress.com

