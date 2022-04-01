You're in luck if you think you have what it takes to be a candidate for ski patrol. Sun Valley Resort is holding a ski patrol hiring clinic for the 2022-23 winter ski season. The clinic is Saturday, April 2, at 10 a.m. at the River Run Base of Bald Mountain. This clinic is for people who have experience with high-angle rescues, snow science and snowpack evaluation, avalanche mitigation, lift evacuation, guest service and trauma response. To reserve a spot, please send an email to skipatrol@sunvalley.com.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments