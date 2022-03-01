SVSEF Snowboarders ride at Woodward Park City
Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation snowboarders traveled to Woodward Park City last weekend to compete in the Woodward Pipe Camp for three days of learning in the halfpipe.
Sun Valley riders in the first halfpipe competition were Miles Hatzenbuehler (5th), Henry Georgiades (6th), Enzo Schmillen (7th) and Rory Gadhia (8th) in the Menehune Boys (11-12).
Naomi Gorringe took first in the Menehune Girls, while Karsen Miller took fourth in the Breaker Boys (13-14).
In the second run of the halfpipe, Gorringe took first in the Menehune Girls. For the Menehune Boys, Henry Georgiades (6th), Enzo Schmillen (7th), Miles Hatzenbuehler (8th) and Rory Gadhia (9th). For the Breaker Boys, Miller took third.
Up next is the Big Mountain West USASA Slopestyle/Halfpipe at Park City Resort March 2-3.
Cramer takes 11th as Biathletes take stand in Utah for Ukraine
Race organizers flew the Ukraine flag over the control building at the Youth-Junior World Biathlon Championships in Soldier Hollow, Utah, on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Twenty-nine countries with athletes between 15 and 21 years of age competed in the event, though Ukraine and Belarus did not send Youth-Junior teams to this culminating World Championships.
Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Post Grad athlete Aurora Cramer took 11th in the Sprint on Friday, which covered 7.5-kilometers. Cramer had only two misses in the shooting discipline and was 1:10.8 behind winner Maren Kirkeede of Norway.
“Worlds has been a unique experience, and I am lucky to have the opportunity to compete with the rest of the world at a home venue,” Cramer said. “The level of competition has been high, and each race has been a different learning experience. My 11th place result in the sprint competition was a complete surprise, as I did not have high expectations going into the race. I just raced my own race without aiming for a specific result and found myself on the leaderboard.”
SVSEF alumni Romanov, Sarchett named to 2022 FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championship Team
Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alumni Dasha Romanov and Ryder Sarchett were named to the 2022 FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championship Team last week.
Romanov and Sarchett are two of 12 athletes named to the team that will compete for the U.S. Alpine Ski Team at Panorama, Canada, in 11 events from March 1-9. ￼
So proud of the young Biathletes who "took a stand for Ukraine"! Sadly, no such courage from SV Corp. As daily skiers arriving at River Run we thought they had made a statement about Russia's continued disregard for the rules of the IOC when we saw that that one flag was down; Russia invades an independent, democratic neighbor and what do we see upon arriving at RR? ALL the Olympic flags down. Such a lame, disappointing and shameful reaction to the aggression and complete inability of Russia to be a respectful member of the world community. If any of SVC administrators have been watching...their reluctance to stand proud and strong with the global community on both issues is gut wrenching. It hasn't gone un-noticed by your visitors nor our community of residents. Beyond lame...
