Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Cora Scott, Aurora Cramer and Luci Ludwig led the ladies to the Girls National Club Championship in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week (March 7-12) at the 2022 U.S.S.S. Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championships.
With the top U16, U18 and U20 athletes competing in multiple events, the SVSEF came home with the title when Scott won the U16 Classic Sprint National Championship and Cramer took silver in the U20 5-kilometer Freestyle. Scott and Ludwig then took bronze in the U20 4x3-kilometer Mixed Relay, which also consisted of SVSEF alumni Elijah Weenig and Cramer.
“The girls winning the National Club Championship is such a huge credit to all of the kids and coaches in the program,” SVSEF Cross-Country Program Director Rick Kapala said. “The focus must always be on building a community of skiers, coaches and families who value simple but strong attributes like lifelong wellness, building work ethic and loving the sport. It’s like we often say: Any day we get to cross country ski is a good day.”
Thirteen SVSEF cross-country skiers were selected as Intermountain Division (IMD) team members to compete at U.S. Junior Nationals. Along with Cramer and Ludwig in the U20, Anja Grover, Eloise Hebert, Annika Vandenburgh and Aisley Grohusky competed in the U18, and Cora Scott, Berkeley Canfield and Jodie Willow Maguire competed in the U16.
Teddy Hobbs represented SVSEF in U16 boys and Galen Grohusky in U18 boys. Weenig, who is skiing for Denver University, competed in the U20.
Keefe reflects on first Paralympics
Sun Valley skier Jesse Keefe wrapped up his first Paralympics, where he finished ninth in the men’s slalom, 15th in the giant slalom and super combined and 22nd in the men’s downhill.
Keefe, 17, said he was pleased with his performance and vowed to come back stronger at the next Paralympics in Milan, Italy, in 2026.
“This hill is such a challenging ski environment, and it is so different than what I grew up on,” Keefe said on Sunday. “This is easily one of the most difficult courses I have ever skied. A top-15 and top-10 finish at age 17, beating my age by a couple of numbers was a pretty good goal and it’s a really good reason for me to keep going. I still have a lot of time left of training and World Cup experience to come back even stronger at the next Games.”
Wolter finishes career in fifth place at NCAA Championships
Middlebury College senior Peter Wolter found a top-5 finish to end his college career.
Wrapping up the men’s 20-kilometer free mass start on Saturday’s NCAA National Skiing Championships at Soldier Hollow, Utah, the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alum took fifth place with 43 minutes, 15.8 seconds.
University of Vermont’s Ben Ogden took first with 43:00.00, Utah’s Samuel Hendry took second with 43:07.9 and Alaska Anchorage’s JC Schoonmaker took third with 43:13.9, while Denver’s Ber Flaschberger took fourth with 43:14.8.
On Thursday, Wolter took eighth place in the men’s cross-country 10-kilometer classic interval start and took a time of 25:50.4.
Wolter was 57 seconds behind Ogden, the overall winner with 2:43.1. Coming in second and third, respectively was Andreas Kirkeng of University of Denver (23:49.5) and Magnus Boee of the University of Colorado (24:03.7).
Another SVSEF alum—Sydney Palmer-Leger—also did well on Thursday. Skiing out of the University of Utah, Palmer-Leger took sixth place in the women’s cross-country 5K classic interval with 13:58.7.
Alongside Palmer-Leger, the University of Utah fared well in the race. Palmer-Leger’s teammate, Novie McCabe, won the overall event for the women with 13:22.8. Also doing well was U of U teammate Sophia Laukli, who tied for second with Anna Bizyukova of the University of Vermont when both skiers finished with 13:36.3. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In