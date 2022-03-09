Last weekend, Sun Valley riders took on a set of banked slalom events in Jackson Hole and Bogus Basin.
Fresh off his seventh-place finish at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Hailey snowboarder Chase Josey participated in the Jackson Hole Dick’s Ditch Banked Slalom, his third time partaking in his career. He had a time of 93:83, which was good enough for first place.
Then, Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Snowboarding sent coach Ross Bird and riders Uzzi Almaras, Enzo Schmillen and Nico Lerner to Boise for the 6th annual Don Baker Banked Slalom at Bogus Basin. Ross described the course as “gnarly” and said the boys stepped right up and found the line.
Sun Valley riders shined and improved in the best two-run format with each run.
Baldy Banked Slalom winner Spencer Cordovano took second (37:00) with Ross Bird (37:45) in second in the Elite Men. SVSEF alum Mark Oliver (40:17) took 14th.
In the Boys division, Lerner (38:01) took first, and Almaras (59:96) took eighth. In the Groms (U12), Schmillen took first with 48:76.
Gorringe takes first in halfpipe, second in slopestyle at Park City
SVSEF Snowboard Team rider Naomi Gorringe didn’t waste time supplanting herself as a top rider in Utah. She was the lone SVSEF rider at the USASA Big Mountain West Series final event in Park City from March 2-3 and got on the podium in three events.
She took first in two halfpipe events and silver in the slopestyle.
The rails in the slopestyle had technical options, and the jump line had perfect matching jumps and landings. Gorringe’s amplitude stood out in her runs, and big smooth straight airs turned some heads.
“Naomi is one to watch with a great work ethic and attitude,” SVSEF Snowboard Head Coach Andy Gilbert said. “She’s earning the success she’s starting to have.”
Gorringe then returned to have success in the halfpipe, which featured a 18-foot walls. She blew away the field in two halfpipe events, which saw her score an 80.0 on one of her runs when she landed a frontside 360.
SVSEF Freeski Team sweeps podiums at Tamarack
The SVSEF Freeski Team was at Tamarack this weekend as both the Future’s team and Progression team athletes took part in Saturday’s slopestyle event. Braden Smith took first in the 7–8 age group. Brody Smith finished in second place in the 9-10 age group. Sun Valley swept the 11-12 boys age group with Barrett Beyer (first), Emmett Crist (second) and Landon Delancey (third). Blue Allen skied her very best and took home the gold in the girls 11-12 age group.
There was another sweep for the SVSEF Freeski Team in the 13-14 age group with Zeppelin Pilaro (first), Kai Van Bueren (second) and Zack Torres (third). Finally, Anton Holter took home the gold medal in the 15-16 age group.
On Sunday, the teams took part in the rail jam competition. Brody Smith placed first in the 7-10 age group, securing two medals in Tamarack. The 11-14 age group was yet another sweep for the SVSEF Freeski Team, with Zack Torres (first), Barrett Beyer (second) and Landon Delancey (third). ￼
