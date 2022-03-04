Crystal Mountain Resort and the International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association (IFSA) co-hosted a sanctioned Junior Freeride competition Feb. 23-25 for skiers and riders ages 12-18. Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Big Mountain Team coaches Banks Gilberti and Collin Collins took the team to Crystal’s world-class terrain.
SVSEF Big Mountain athlete Hunter Kari took first place on the ski podium, and Charlie Price skied to a respectable eighth. SVSEF’s Sebastian Lerner took first place on the snowboard podium for the top step, with Brody McBee earning second.
SVSEF wins overall Team Award at Intermountain Youth Championships
Fifty-three Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation XC Prep and XC Devo skiers traveled to McCall on Feb. 26-27 for two days of racing as part of the Intermountain Youth Championships. Skiers, coaches and parents toughed out the cold Saturday morning for the interval-start skate distance races, followed by a Skier-X obstacle course race under the sun in the afternoon.
Sunday was a snowy morning for mass-start distance classic races. As the largest team at the event, SVSEF had boys and girls competing in every age class from U14 to U8, including one U16/novice female, as SVSEF walked away with the Overall Team award.
“My biggest takeaway was my appreciation for our skiers and their parents’ enthusiasm,” SVSEF XC Prep Team Head Coach Kelley Sinnott said. “In moments when we weren’t the fastest skiers, we were still the happiest! The excitement for skiing and ski culture was alive and well this weekend, and it was awesome to be part of it.”
The Intermountain Division awarded the IMD U14 cup at the final awards ceremony, which ranked the top U14 skiers after an entire racing season. Skiers were rated based on their top three races from the season. In the U14 cup, SVSEF’s Charlie St. George was second and McCallen Campbell was fifth.
SVSEF North Series team takes on Chris Bodily Memorial
The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation North Series team traveled to McCall for the Chris Bodily Memorial Four-Way Races, which is comprised of four disciplines: slalom (two runs), giant slalom (two runs), gelande jump (training jump, two competition jumps on alpine skis) and Nordic Sprint (two laps on alpine skis). All U8, U10, U12 and U14 athletes are eligible to compete in the event.
“Having our whole team together at a race again competing on the same day amplified true team spirit and fun together,” SVSEF North Series Head Coach Adele Savaria said.
