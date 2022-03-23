Get ready for a fun-filled week full of ski and snowboard history as Skiing History Week takes place at Sun Valley Resort beginning today, Wednesday, March 23, through Sunday, March 27.
Hosted by the International Skiing History Association (ISHA) and the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, the event will feature many lectures, ski and snowboard films, awards, lifetime achievement honors and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
The week culminates at 5 p.m. on Saturday for the Hall of Fame Induction at the Sun Valley Inn. The cost of the Hall of Fame Ceremony is $295.
Saturday’s ceremony will honor 11 ski and snowboard influencers of the industry for the Class of 2019-20, including local Sun Valley freeskiing pioneer Bobbie Burns, a.k.a. the “Snow Goose.” Burns was one of the world’s first hot-dog skier and revolutionized the ski industry in the 1960s and early-70s.
Along with Burns, fellow inductees include Scott Brooksbank, Art Clay, Ben Finley, Johnny Spillane, Jim Niehues, Kit Deslauriers, Kristean Porter, Hank Tauber, Greg Stump and Alison Owen.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019-20 class induction was postponed to this year. Six more inductees were honored from March 3-6 at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. Those inductees were Sherman Poppen, Brian Fairbanks, Holly Flanders, Seth Wescott, Howard Peterson and Barbara Alley Simon.
Also included in the week will be the ISHA Historic Ski Film Festival where the film “Spider Lives: The Untold Story” will premier. Produced by the Bob Beattie Ski Foundation, the film tells the story of Spider Sabich.
“Spider was one of the best ever,” Bob Beattie Ski Foundation Board Member and Sun Valley resident Terry Palmer said. “He had the talent to bring the dual slalom during a super-charged 1970s era.”
The premier of “Spider Lives” is at 5:45 p.m., Friday, March 25, at the Sun Valley Opera House.
Here is a full list of events:
Wednesday, March 23
• 8:30 a.m.—On-Snow Slope Day (a guided mountain tour).
• 1 p.m.—ISHA Film Festival at Sun Valley Opera House (see schedule).
• 5 p.m.—ISHA welcome reception at the Limelight A Room at the Sun Valley Inn with the John Fry Legacy Presentation, featuring a short film, a lecture and a presentation of “Early Sun Valley: Union Pacific, Averell Harriman and Alf Engen” by author John Lundin.
• 7 p.m.— Special ISHA award-winning film showing at the Sun Valley Opera House with two ski films. First, “120 years Ski Club Arlberg” with an introduction and Q & A by filmmakers Markus Knaus and Alessandra Ravanelli, and “Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story” with an introduction and Q & A by filmmakers Ben Bryan and Fernando Villena.
• 8 p.m.—The Sun Valley History Welcome Party at the Douchin Lounge.
All Wednesday events are free to attend and open to the public.
Thursday, March 24
• 7 a.m.—Legends Breakfast at the Continental Room at Sun Valley. Cost is $30 per day.
• 8:30 a.m.—Retro Ski Day (a tour of Warm Springs), meeting at the Continental Room. Open to the public.
• 12 p.m.—Round House Luncheon.
• 1 p.m.—ISHA Film Festival at Sun Valley Opera House (see schedule).
• 1:30 p.m.—Après Kickoff Party and Film Festival at the Sun Valley Opera House. Cost is $35 and open to the public.
• 3:30 p.m.—Special showing of “Blizzard of Ahhhs” with Q & A with Greg Stump and Mike Hattrup. Open to the public.
• 5 p.m.—The 30th annual ISHA Awards Banquet at the Sun Valley Inn. The banquet will give film awards, book awards and the Lifetime Achievement Award to Jeff Leich, executive director of the New England Ski Museum. This event is for members of the ISHA only.
• 9 p.m.—Legends of Snowsport Party at the Continental Room/Ram Bar. Cost is $50 and open to the public.
Friday, March 25
• 7 a.m.—Legends Breakfast at the Continental Room at Sun Valley. Cost is $30 per day.
• 8:30 a.m.—Retro Ski Day (a tour of River Run), meeting at the Continental Room. Open to the public.
• 1 p.m.—ISHA Film Festival at Sun Valley Opera House (see schedule).
• 3 p.m.—Party on the Hill at Dollar Mountain. Open to the public.
• 5:45 p.m.—Special showing of “Spider Lives” premier at the Sun Valley Opera House. Open to the public.
• 9 p.m.—Inductee Welcome Party at the Boiler Room. Cost is $75.
Saturday, March 26
• 7 a.m.—Legends Breakfast at the Continental Room at Sun Valley. Cost is $30 per day.
• 8 a.m.—Skitalk.com Slope Day at River Run Gondola. Open to the public.
• 3:30 p.m.—Gorsuch 2023 Fashion Show at River Run Lodge. Open to the public.
• 4:30 p.m.—The Man Behind the Maps, a book signing with Jim Niehues at Sun Valley Inn. Open to the public.
• 5 p.m.—Hall of Fame Induction honoring the Class of 2019-20. l Red Carpet Reception l Induction Dinner and Ceremony l Last Chair Afterburner Party
Sunday, March 27
• 7 a.m.—Legends Breakfast at the Continental Room at Sun Valley. Cost is $30 per day.
• 8 a.m.—Famous First Tracks at River Run Gondola. A chance to hit the slopes with the Hall of Famers. Cost is $100. ￼
