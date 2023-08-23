This past weekend, Board Bin hosted the 18th “kind of annual” skateboard contest at Guy Coles Skate Park in Ketchum.
Listed below are the winners from the competition:
Boys 11 and under:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription or log into an existing subscription to continue reading the Idaho Mountain Express.
Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription or log into an existing subscription to continue reading the Idaho Mountain Express.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This past weekend, Board Bin hosted the 18th “kind of annual” skateboard contest at Guy Coles Skate Park in Ketchum.
Listed below are the winners from the competition:
Boys 11 and under:
1st — Brodie Foreli
2nd — Huxley Swanger
3rd — Walker Gove
Boys 12-14:
1st — Brody Smith
2nd — Bixby Swanger
3rd — Jonas Berger
Boys 15-17:
1st — Jackie Webb
2nd — Kai Van Beuren
Mens 18-24:
1st — Eli Roberts
2nd — Hayden Mongall
3rd — Aiden Green
Women’s Open Class:
1st — Phoebe Erickson
Mens 25 and up:
1st — Tyler Gilly
2nd — Skyler Morgan
3rd — Justin McCarthy
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In