Baldy bike race; mike stemp

Mike Stemp races from the top of Baldy to Apple’s Bar and Grill Saturday, July 16 in the Young Buck division of the Super Duper D presented by Dakine and 10 Barrel Brewing. Stemp finished second behind Nate Sheehan. Starting at the top of Mayday Chair, racers descended 3,250 feet and over 10 miles to the finish line.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Anja Jensen (Gal Grom), Alex Guylay (Guy Grom), Kyle Rafford (OG), Liv Jensen (Lady OG), Kimberly Kishimoto (Lady Sender) and Nate Sheehan (Young Buck) won their respective divisions in the Super Duper D presented by Dakine and 10 Barrel Brewing Saturday, July 16. The race was down the backside of Bald Mountain. Starting at the top of Mayday Chair, racers descended 3,250 feet and over 10 miles to the finish line and to Apple’s Bar and Grill. There were special time bonuses available to those of age who successfully drank a beer in less than 20 seconds (without spilling) at the finish line to receive a 60 second bonus.

Baldy bike race

Cassie Abel races from the top of Baldy to Apple’s Bar and Grill Saturday, July 16 in the Lady Sender division of the Super Duper D presented by Dakine and 10 Barrel Brewing.

FINAL TIMES BY GROUP

