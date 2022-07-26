Fishing (copy)
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Idaho BaseCamp Sun Valley Single Fly Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, July 29-30 on the Big Wood River.

This family-friendly competitive fishing event raises funds for the BaseCamp’s Sahm 5th Grade Outdoor Program.

Each competitor selects a single fly to compete with and once that fly is gone, the competitor is done. Scores are calculated on the number of fish caught and the length of fish.

Load comments