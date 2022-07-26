The Idaho BaseCamp Sun Valley Single Fly Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, July 29-30 on the Big Wood River.
This family-friendly competitive fishing event raises funds for the BaseCamp’s Sahm 5th Grade Outdoor Program.
Each competitor selects a single fly to compete with and once that fly is gone, the competitor is done. Scores are calculated on the number of fish caught and the length of fish.
Registration is from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. in Ketchum’s Town Square. Competitors will finalize their registration by selecting their respective flies.
Participants will fish for a two-hour window from 7-11:30 a.m. Saturday on the Big Wood River, which has over 30 public access points throughout Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue.
The award ceremony will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Forest Service Park, where the Single Fly Raffle and Silent Auction will also conclude. Sack lunch and refreshments will be provided.
There are three categories:
SOLO FLIGHTS – One Angler, Single Fly Rules
Sun Valley Open: Open to all anglers ($125)
Senior Flight: Anglers over the age of 60 ($125)
Junior Open: Anglers ages 18 and under ($60)
Women’s Open: Female anglers over the age of 18 ($125)
DUO FLIGHTS – Two Anglers, Single Fly Rules
Adult/Child: Any adult and child ($185)
Duo/Couple: Any two anglers over the age of 18 ($225)
TEAM FLIGHTS – Four Anglers, Two Rods, Two Flies, Single Fly Rules
Team Open: Any four anglers ($450)
Corporate: Any four anglers sponsored by a business ($450)
Family Open: Any four anglers with one angler being under 18 or over 60 years old.
