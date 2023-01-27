_DSC0947.JPG

Carey senior guard Conner Simpson finished with 10 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and one turnover in the Panthers’ 68-57 victory on Jan. 24.

There are times when Carey boys’ basketball coach Dick Simpson does not let senior point guard Conner Simpson leave the court.

That happened on Jan. 24.

“He takes charge of things, but he’s the defensive player for us,” coach Simpson said. “That kid (Valley’s Joshua Hardy) couldn’t do much with Conner on him. But Conner is used to that.

_DSC0892.JPG

Carey junior guard Owen Parke drives to the basket against Valley's Pedro Robles during the first half of the Panthers' 68-57 victory on Jan. 24.
_DSC0956.JPG

Members of the Carey coaching staff and team members smile after a play during the first half of the Panthers’ 68-57 victory on Jan. 24.

sports@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments