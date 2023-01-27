There are times when Carey boys’ basketball coach Dick Simpson does not let senior point guard Conner Simpson leave the court.
That happened on Jan. 24.
“He takes charge of things, but he’s the defensive player for us,” coach Simpson said. “That kid (Valley’s Joshua Hardy) couldn’t do much with Conner on him. But Conner is used to that.
“He’s one of those silent leaders. He settles everybody else down. It’s not always what he says but what he does to keep things going.”
Simpson was nearly flawless on both ends of the basketball court in leading the Panthers (12-4, 4-2) to a 68-57 victory over the visiting Vikings (11-3, 3-2) in Snake River Conference activity.
“I consider my role to be a leader and especially play good defense on the opponent, pass the ball to my teammates, find the open man and when I’m open, I try to score,” he said. “I try to be the leader to calm the team down, try to keep us all together when it’s needed because I know we all play better when we’re playing together.
“We like to push the ball and other opponents (like Valley) like to push the ball, so when I can tell it’s getting a little intense, I try to calm the team down, slow the game down so we can set up our offense and get a good basket.”
Carey’s defense was on point most of the night, but especially in the first eight minutes, holding the Vikings to six points.
“That’s what we wanted to do when we came in here,” Simpson said of the defensive effort. “We were all in sync with each other. We were talking and when we saw a man going over top, we just switched it, and we did very well with that.
“We communicated very well. We still have to work on it, especially toward the end of the game. Communication is key because you always have to know what everyone is doing on the floor.”
The Vikings came into the contest fresh off a 16-point win over second-place Castleford after a three-point loss to No. 1 Lighthouse Christian. And that was six days after a 19-point victory over third place Murtaugh.
“I felt our defense was good all night long. It’s some of the best we’ve played all year,” coach Simpson said. “For not having (Carsn) Perkes with us tonight (at 100%) because he was sick, I thought those five guys on the floor stepped up.
“We’ve been working hard on our defense.”
Carey never lost its lead. The 15-6 advantage after the first quarter and 29-22 halftime lead was whittled down to three points three times in the third period, the final one with just under four minutes to go and the Panthers holding a 38-35 lead.
Sophomore Preston Wood scored five straight and then junior Owen Parke scored for a 45-35 lead. Seniors Riley Morey and Colton Larna netted buckets for an 11-5 run to end the quarter and a 49-40 advantage.
“Once we got up by about 10, we just put our heads down worked together and worked hard,” said Simpson, who finished with 10 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and one turnover. “Everyone stepped up to their role tonight because we knew Carsn wasn’t feeling the best. We knew he would try his hardest and do whatever he could.
“We all knew we needed to step up and the whole team did very well.”
Perkes and Parke scored to open the final eight minutes for a 53-40 lead. The Vikings closed to within eight points on five occasions, but never got any closer.
Perkes scored nine of his 12 points in the final period. Morey hit a couple buckets, as did Parke and Simpson canned a pair of free throws.
Parke and Morey had 12 points apiece. Parke, Perkes and Wood had three assists apiece, and Perkes nine rebounds. Wood and senior Chris Gamino scored seven points each. Larna added six points and five boards.
Carey shot 58% from inside the arc and 81% from the charity stripe. It had a 31-24 rebounding advantage.
“Our shot selection tonight was a lot better,” coach Simpson said. “We didn’t settle for a lot of threes. We were a lot more content to get it inside. Sometimes I don’t know where we’re at. Generally, if we just let the offense come to us, get in the flow of things, and run it until we get the open look, we tend to get better shots.” ￼
