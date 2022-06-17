Idaho high schools are finally getting a shot clock in boys and girls basketball. The decision was a unanimous, 11-0, vote at Wednesday's Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) monthly board meeting. The Idaho State Basketball Championship will feature 35-second shot clocks in 2024. Schools and conferences can decide when to implement clocks for games not part of the state tournament.
Shot clocks are finally coming to Idaho basketball
- By Express Staff
