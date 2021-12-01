Mikaela Shiffrin, a.k.a. “The Queen of Killington,” proved that she is still on top of her game last weekend by winning her fifth straight Killington Slalom at Killington, Vermont. Shiffrin led the field by two-tenths of a second after her first run and was able to hold on by edging out Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova by 0.75 seconds. The victory was Shiffrin’s 71st World Cup win and 46th World Cup slalom win.

