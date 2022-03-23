Mikaela Shiffrin returned to glory after a bumpy 2022 Beijing Winter Games by taking her fourth World Cup overall crystal globe. She finished seventh in the final on Sunday’s giant slalom with 2:15.35. She solidified the top overall, placing with 1,493 points. Slovakian skier Vlhova Petra took second in the standings with 1,309, and Italy’s Brignone Federica took third with 1,055. In the giant slalom, Federica took first, and Italy’s Bassino Marta took second. Petra took third.

