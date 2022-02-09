The Sun Valley Youth Hockey U19 girls hockey team hosted the U19 Girls Tournament over the weekend at Campion Ice House in Hailey.
On Saturday night, the U19 girls honored their seniors for Senior Night. Those seniors are Lila Fenn, Olivia Camilli and captain Nikki Lahnum.
Unfortunately, the U19 girls did not fare well over the weekend by going 0-4.
U14, U12 Girls showcase skills
The U14 girls team also competed in the girls tournament in Hailey over the weekend as well as the U12 girls.
The U14 girls played against only one other team (Boise Fire Blades) as both Sun Valley and Boise are the only two teams in Idaho that can field U14 teams.
The U14 team went 1-3 against Boise with a 4-3 win on Sunday. Kaly Spilhaus coaches both teams.
“Offensively, we’re starting to create more opportunities and see the ice better,” Spilhaus said. “Our U14s have started using their time and space on the ice without dumping the puck at the first sign of pressure, and our U12s have started really driving to the net for goals.”
Isabelle Andrews and Addee Hall were both solid in net all weekend.
The U12 team went 2-0-2 against the Utah Grizzlies. Opening the weekend, the U12 team beat Utah, 7-2, on Friday. The team then tied Utah, 3-3 on Saturday.
On Saturday, the U12 team won, 4-1. The last game of the weekend, the two teams tied, 0-0.
Spilhaus said that Daisy Scales, Sabrina Molinaroli, and Campbell Leady all stepped up and played great in net all weekend.
“Our U12 team had an awesome weekend,” Spilhaus said. “With a small roster, we counted on each player showing up with their best effort, and our girls delivered.”
Up next for the U19 and U14 teams is the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association State Tournament at Campion on Feb. 25-27. ￼
