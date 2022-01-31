Ben Selznick

Ben Selznick of the Sun Valley Ski Club won the first and second of three races over the weekend at Rotarun.

 Courtesy photo by Heather Black

For the first time, Rotarun Ski Area in Hailey hosted an alpine Intermountain Masters race, bringing competitors from Utah, Montana, the Boise area and across the Pacific Northwest back to the Wood River Valley over the weekend.

"The little rock with the big heart" didn’t disappoint.

Three slalom races were held over two days in perfect conditions. Ben Selznick of the Sun Valley Ski Club had another great weekend, winning the first and second of the three races. Thunder Jalili of Park City picked up the other win. On the women’s side, Amy Lanzel of Park City won the first and third races and Julie Rosenberg, also of Park City, won the second race.

Other SVSC racers who rounded out the top three spots in the overall race results were John Campbell (3rd place in Race 1 and 2) and Heather Black (3rd place in Race in 1 and 3).

Following the two Saturday races, competitors gathered at the bottom of the hill to enjoy the sun, music and beer provided by their race sponsor, Sawtooth Brewery.

Auseklis and Droege

Two famous local skiers who competed over the weekend in Hailey: Nancy Auseklis (left) and Anna Droege (right). Both are in their 80s, but won’t slow down any time soon.

Below are the results for SVSC by class.

Men’s Class 12

Frank Ward (SL1:1st, SL2:1st, SL3:1st)

Women’s Class 12

Nancy Auseklis (SL1:1st, SL2:1st, SL3:2nd); Anna Droege (SL2:2nd, SL3:1st)

Men’s Class 11

Knut Olberg (SL1:1st, SL2:1st, SL3:1st); Ed Fenwick (SL1:2nd, SL2:2nd, SL3:2nd)

Men’s Class 10

Jim Ragan (SL1:2nd); Jackson Allred (SL1:3rd, SL2:2nd, SL3:2nd)

Women’s Class 9

Nancy Jordan (SL1:2nd, SL2:DNF, SL3:2nd)

Women’s Class 7

Heather Black (SL1:1st, SL2:DNF, SL3:1st)

Men’s Class 9

Cliff Cunha (SL1:1st, SL3: 1st)

Men’s Class 7

John Campbell (SL1: 1st, SL2: 1st, SL3:2nd); Chris Maxwell (SL1:2nd, SL2:2nd, SL3:1st)

Men’s Class 6

Jesse Foster (SL1:2nd, SL2:2nd, SL3:2nd)

Men’s Class 4

Ben Selznick (SL1:1st, SL2:1st, SL3:1st)

