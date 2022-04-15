Thirty-two teams of four in full costume took to Sun Valley’s Bald Mountain last weekend on a quest to complete eight challenges in the 2022 Boulderdash.
Team Le Fishe’s took the Overall Champion Award with 5,550 points, the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation announced. The Skippy Animals took second and the Dollar Store Pork Grinders and Furmented tied for third place.
The individual challenge winners were Team Smidiots, Team McGroovski, The Shredders, Meyerlicious, Dollar Store Pork Grinders and Harrigan Heroes.
“It was an absolute blast to partner with Sun Valley and bring the Boulderdash back for its second year,” SVSEF Executive Director Scott McGrew said. “It’s simply about getting out on the mountain with friends and family, getting creative, laughing a lot and celebrating a really great season.” ￼
