The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Snowboarding Program had the team’s most extensive roster in years. More than 35 riders took part in programs that utilize Sun Valley’s terrain on Baldy and Dollar Mountains, and 50 riders participated in the Rota-Rippers programs at Rotarun in Hailey.
It was a transformative year, with veteran and returning coaches creating a real sense of stability and leadership. In addition, new young coaches brought an energetic and exciting perspective to things.
“In such an individual sport, this group really worked as a team supporting each other along the way,” SVSEF Snowboarding Program Director and Head Coach Andy Gilbert said. “The kids did the heavy lifting to create the tone and team community they want, and it showed. This was a great season of progression and bonding for this group.”
The Baldy Development Team pushed 20 riders this season. The staff focused on creating savvy, well-rounded riders ready for new challenges, terrain and events as the season went on.
Building a sense of community and team was at the core of this group’s success. The kids were up for the challenge, and all wrapped the season riding at a new level. At the season-end banquet, Coach’s Recognitions went out to Felix Potts for his outstanding attitude, Clive Freytag for his “Bell to Bell Passion for Snowboarding” and Scout Bilbro and Jack-Henry Kelso for “Outstanding Rookies.”
Snowboard Mini Shred (SVSEF’s middle school program) saw 17 kids pushing themselves and each other every day. For many, this is where local and regional events become part of their focus. Those with a season or two under their belts help show their new teammates what is possible.
Many of these riders qualified for more significant events they’ll take part in in the future, such as USASA Nationals. For example, this year, Nico Lerner took home a bronze medal in Boardercross (BX), and Naomi Gorringe grabbed two top-10 finishes. In addition, snowboard Mini Shred rider Callie Allen was recognized at the year-end BBQ for her hard work and dedication to her riding.
“Next season promises to continue to build on the progress made,” Gilbert continued. “These kids and coaches prove that you get out what you put in. It’s been a great year of setting the bar for everyone.” ￼
