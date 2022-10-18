The season came to an end for the Wood River girls soccer team.
The Wolverines dropped a 1-0 decision to rival Twin Falls at the Sunway Soccer Complex on Oct. 15.
“It was hard on everybody, competing as best as we can time after time—it’s exhausting,” head coach Vicki Foster said. “We are so close going up against these teams who are going to state year after year. I think we lost our edge with fatigue and being overwhelmed on Friday.”
It was the third 1-0 loss to the Bruins this season.
“I think they have a solid defense, and it was hard to get past their defensive line,” Foster said. “We had a few shots, not too many, a couple on target. We were struggling to build up that play, get up past defensive line and being patient to break their defense. We do a really good job of containing in middle of field, and we sometimes struggle to get up front.
“We played our hearts out, and we did even more on Thursday (a 4-1 win at Mountain Home). I think we were a little bit tired, maybe a step behind.
“The girls left their guts out on the field on Thursday, got some great goals. Coming in knowing we would have to do same thing on Friday—the deciding game to move forward—that’s a lot of pressure. Emotionally you just feel that. You go in and feel like this is it, this is our last chance. Sometimes it’s difficult to play your game.”
Wood River fell into the win-or-go-home bracket after a loss to Canyon Ridge on Oct. 8 in penalty kicks.
Then came wins over Burley (6-0) and Mountain Home to earn a rematch with the Bruins.
“I think mentally we put too much pressure on ourselves,” Foster said. “It took away from how great we are and what we can do. I think we got a bit panicky because things weren’t working. What was successful for us against Mountain Home didn’t work against Twin.
“We man-marked the really fast girl at Mountain Home and she played in the middle. We thought that would be a good approach against Twin against No. 21 (Tiffany Humphreys), but she played on the outside. Gina Greenberg did a fantastic job, but she is one of our center mids, and she was out to the side keeping track of Tiffany.
“Gina shut her down and our two center mids on defense (sophomores Karley Johnston and Sydney Nickum) did not let much get past them either.”
Foster said she looked forward to getting back the analytics of that game.
“It was fun and frustrating,” she said. “Getting back the analytics it showed we were really close. It was very evenly matched. They were able to get that one goal, which was unfortunate.”
The Wolverines will lose eight seniors to graduation—Josie Gilman, Drew Willett, Yasmin Vargas, Greenberg, Olive Gilbert, Devon McAvoy, Kate Shafer and Jasmine Santacruz.
“All three of our captains (Gilman, Shafer and Santacruz) are really excellent leaders, and they went above and beyond all season, challenging and supporting the girls,” Foster said. “All of the seniors showed excellent leadership, holding us together. Those are going to be really hard shoes to fill. Those guys were all glued to the team. Every single player on the team looks up to them and respects them. It was the senior effort, without a doubt, that created to much success for us this season.”
For Foster, the same question remains.
“Going into this year, we needed speed and going into next year we need speed,” she said. “Besides the chemistry, culture and teamwork, we need speed. We need lots of speedy girls on the team to help us out tremendously, and that will hopefully give us more scoring opportunities.”
The Wolverines scored one goal in their last five losses and finished the season 11-9-1.
“We improved so much as a team, stepping up and supporting each other,” Foster said. “We really pulled together. The staff and I are honored to coach these girls.”
Freshmen Gisele Guzman and Claire Buchwalter joined the team from the junior varsity down the stretch.
”I’ve coached those guys their whole soccer career, and Kirstin (Cutler, the JV head coach) did a great job with them,” Foster said. “Gisele is a scorer and has that instinct. She will give us a good chance as a scorer. Claire fights for everything in the field and Julia (Sinnamon) plays great defense and is a super versatile player. As sad as I am for the season to be over and to lose so many girls, I think about next year and what we’re going to have and the girls who are going to move up and I’m excited. Parker (Higgins) and Asha (Singh) were floaters and became full varsity players.
”We switched Peyton (Wood) around after bringing Gisele on and being able to put Peyton into the role as an attacking mid was really good for us. For a lot of the girls being so versatile—on offense and on defense—will be good for us. Being able to pull Stella (Oelerich) back there (on defense) and with her tenacity ... we need players to just put it on the line and never give up and we have those players.
”That’s why we were so successful.” ￼
