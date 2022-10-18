22-10-14-WR-gsoccer-Team.jpg

The Wood River girls soccer team huddles after a 1-0 loss to Twin Falls at the Sunway Soccer Complex on Oct. 14 to end its season at 11-9-1.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

The season came to an end for the Wood River girls soccer team.

The Wolverines dropped a 1-0 decision to rival Twin Falls at the Sunway Soccer Complex on Oct. 15.

“It was hard on everybody, competing as best as we can time after time—it’s exhausting,” head coach Vicki Foster said. “We are so close going up against these teams who are going to state year after year. I think we lost our edge with fatigue and being overwhelmed on Friday.”

