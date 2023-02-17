23-02-15-wood-river-basketball--roland (4 of 13)

Wood River head coach Juan Martinez talks to his team during a game against Burley on Jan. 13.

 Express/Roland Lane

The Wood River boys' basketball season ended on a tough note.

The Wolverines dropped four of their final five contests, the last being a 44-41 decision at Mountain Home on Feb. 16 in the 4A District 4 Tournament.

Wood River finished the year at 14-9, the first winning season since 2014-15 when it was 14-11 for coach Andy Miles. Assistant coach Alec Nordsieck was on that squad.

