The Wood River boys' basketball season ended on a tough note.
The Wolverines dropped four of their final five contests, the last being a 44-41 decision at Mountain Home on Feb. 16 in the 4A District 4 Tournament.
Wood River finished the year at 14-9, the first winning season since 2014-15 when it was 14-11 for coach Andy Miles. Assistant coach Alec Nordsieck was on that squad.
The last Wolverines team to make it to the state tournament was the 2003-04 club under coach Fred Trenkle that went 11-12 in the school's last season in 3A.
This campaign was a good turnaround for Wood River, the first under head coach Juan Martinez. It won eight of its first 10 outings and eventually went 5-7 in Great Basin 7 Conference play—beating Minico for the first time in 18 attempts and winning a road league contest for the first time in three years.
The Wolverines held a 19-17 halftime lead over Mountain Home, but the hosts went on an 11-1 run to take a 28-20 lead with 2:40 left in the third period.
Wood River scored the next six points on an Owen Stouffer three-point play, a Stouffer made free throw and a Korbin Heitzman basket.
But the Tigers took a 31-26 cushion into the fourth quarter after Mo Brooks made a three-pointer with 2.6 seconds on the clock.
Mountain Home extended that lead to 38-30 with 4:37 left in the game.
Wood River wasn't done, though.
Senior Mosi Slotten made two from the line and junior guard Gage Wilson then did the heavy lifting. He made a basket at 3:33, a three at 2:58 and two free throws at 2:39 for a 39-38 lead.
That lead lasted 24 seconds when Tigers senior guard Nick Fulbright canned a corner trey for a 41-39 lead they did not relinquish.
The Wolverines had a hard time getting good shots down the stretch.
Mountain Home made 2-of-4 free throws for a 43-39 lead with 23.9 seconds showing.
Heitzman had an and-1 opportunity at 13.5 seconds but missed the free throw. Wood River had two chances at putbacks after offensive rebounds, but unfortunately came up empty.
The Tigers made a free throw with 3.9 seconds left and Wood River's final attempt to tie the score just missed.
The Wolverines lose Slotten, Heitzman, Stouffer, Dane Malko and Gabe Nilsen to graduation.
Wood River was 3-31 the last two seasons.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In