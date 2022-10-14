The Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team’s season came to a surprising end.
Bliss came to Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus and left with a 4-3 victory on Oct. 12.
“I’ve never had a season like this as far as injuries go,” head coach Richard Whitelaw said. “That’s part of the game. Every team has that. It’s nothing new to anyone. It’s unfortunate they all came at the wrong time.
“We had a lot of adversity this year. Numerous boys have been out with sickness and ill health. That’s why you have a deep squad, and you hope some of the younger guys will step up.”
Senior keeper Blake Currey was injured the day before in practice, and he was on crutches. Senior defender Russell Stumph was out with an illness.
Senior forward Collin Hanna and junior forwards Asher Maxwell and Walker Pate were injured during the year. Hanna and Maxwell did not return, and Pate came back with a heavily bandaged left arm.
“I thought with this squad we would be stronger than last year,” Whitelaw said. “I thought we were going to be really good. We were pretty good.”
The Cutthroats finished 14-3-2 and will miss the state tournament for the first time in 10 years.
The Community School and the Bears played to a scoreless tie on Sept. 23. The Cutthroats defeated Bliss, 4-3, on Sept. 7.
“We wanted to prevent them from taking good shots,” Whitelaw said. “And with Russell out, to shore up the defense we had Lachlan (McFarland) back there. If you push Nils (Galloway) all the way up, do you lose something in the back now? It’s damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
“If we could get a goal first, but we were always coming from behind.”
Bliss scored early and a header by senior Jack Verhaeghe from a Galloway free kick tied things up. The Bears scored 10 minutes into the second half and with 10 minutes left for a 3-1 lead.
Sophomore Easton Turck scored one minute later, and the Bears answered two minutes later.
Junior Sebastian Lerner scored with about two minutes left.
“Adversity is what we had to overcome, and we fell just a bit short,” Whitelaw said. “I can’t fault their effort and their desire. You can see how much they care.” ￼
