Ketchum resident and former NFL wide receiver Mark Pattison will be showcasing his Sports Emmy-winning documentary "Mark Pattison: Searching for the Summit" at Sun Valley's Opera House tonight, June 16, from 6:30-8:10 p.m.
Pattison's documentary won for Outstanding Short Documentary, produced by NFL Networks NFL 360 division. The film followed Pattison on his journey to conquering the Seven Summits with a climactic Everest climb, which he achieved last year. Pattison's film was also nominated for Outstanding Camera Work–Long Form.
The screening will be a fundraiser for Higher Ground. In addition, there will be a Q&A with Pattison after the film.
Ticket prices are a suggested $10 donation to Higher Ground accepted at the door.
