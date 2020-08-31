Blaine County Recreation District has scheduled seal coat maintenance on the Wood River Trail from Monday, Aug. 31, through Friday, Sept. 4.
The section affected by this maintenance stretches from the north side of Fox Acres Road in Hailey to Ohio Gulch Road north of Hailey.
This part of the trail will be closed during the seal coating process. Alternative routes may not be suitable for road bikes, rollerblades, bike trailers, dogs, or nighttime travel.
Seal coating is the process of applying an asphalt emulsion to seal the trail surface. After several years of regular use and the elements, the worn asphalt surface will roughen and crack.
Regular seal coating preserves the trail’s smooth surface.
During the application and drying process, it is important that trail users stay off the new surface for 48 hours. Wet seal coating material will ruin shoes, clothes, bikes, rollerblades and the trail surface.
For more information, please contact Janelle Conners, Trails Assistant at 208-578-2273, or jconners@bcrd.org.
