Sawtooth Conference basketball awards announced

21-02-17 Panther preview1@WF

In her 10th year, Carey head coach Merilee Sears was named "Coach of the Year."

 Courtesy photos by John Peck

The 2021-22 Sawtooth Conference basketball awards were announced last week along with the IdahoSports.com All-Tournament Basketball 1AD2 Team, which featured Carey and Camas County players.

The Carey High School girls varsity team led with five team awards as head coach Merilee Sears (10th year, 113-87) was named “Coach of the Year” while Carey junior Jane Parke was named “Co-MVP” with Camas County senior Ashly Botz.

Junior Berenice Vargas was named “Defensive Player of the Year.” The “Offensive Player of the Year” went to junior Hailey Astle of Dietrich.

Jane Parke

Junior forward Jane Parke was named "Co-MVP."

Along with Parke and Vargas, junior Shayli Smith and sophomore Rylie Quillen were named the Second Team. Smith was also the lone Carey girls player named to the Girls All-Tournament Team as an Honorable Mention.

Carey junior Carsn Perkes was named “Offensive Player of the Year” on the boys' side, while Camas County won three significant awards. Conference “MVP” went to Camas County senior Breken Clarke, “Defensive Player of the Year” went to senior Dawson Kramer and “Coach of the Year” went to Jamon Frostenson.

Other Camas County players honored were sophomore Tristan Smith (Second Team) and sophomore Troy Smith (Honorable Mention).

Rounding out the awards for Carey was senior Chase Bennion (First Team) and sophomore Connor Simpson (Second Team).

Senior Sid Tomlinson (First Team) was the lone Sun Valley Community School player to receive an award.

Carsn Perkes

Sharpshooter junior Carsn Perkes was named "Offensive Player of the Year."

All-Tournament Team

The 1AD2 Boys All-Tournament team was also released from IdahoSports.com. The “Tournament MVP” went to super-sophomore Teague Matthews of Rockland, who led the Bulldogs to the 1AD2 state title, averaging 19.7 points per game throughout the tournament.

Camas County’s Troy Smith was named “Defensive MVP” with 4.0 steals per game.

Clarke and Perkes were both named to the First Team, while Tristian Smith was named to the Second Team. In addition, Bennion was named as an Honorable Mention, as was Camas County sophomore Emmett Palan.

Here is the full list of awards:

Girls Sawtooth Conference

Co-MVP

Jane Parke, Carey; Ashly Botz, Camas County

Offensive POY

Hailey Astle, Dietrich

Defensive POY

Berenice Vargas, Carey

Coach

Merrille Sears, Carey

First Team

Kasey Hendren, Richfield; Tori Truman, Richfield; Layla Von Berndt, Dietrich; Saige Hubert, Dietrich; Laura Thompson, Camas County

Second Team

Shayli Smith, Carey; Hannah Skinner, Hansen; Abby Hendricks, Dietrich; Martha Maya, Castleford; Rylie Quillen, Carey

Honorable Mention

Jesica Gomez, Hansen; Samantha Osborne, Hagerman; Tobi Hubert, Dietrich; Maddyson Jones, Richfield; Shelby Jones, Richfield

Jamon with Camas players

Camas County head coach Jamon Frostenson was named Sawtooth Conference "Coach of the Year" for the boys.

Boys Sawtooth Conference

MVP

Breken Clarke, Camas County

Offensive POY

Carsn Perkes, Carey

Defensive POY

Dawson Kramer, Camas County

Coach

Jamon Frostenson, Camas County

First Team

Jett Shaw, Dietrich; Sid Tomlinson, Sun Valley; Eric Taylor, Castleford; Clay Kent, Richfield; Chase Bennion, Carey

Second Team

Conner Simpson, Carey; Tom Gibson, Hansen; Tristen Smith, Camas County; Cody Power, Dietrich; Hudsun Lucero, Richfield

Honorable Mention

Case Robertson, Dietrich; Salvador Camarillo, Hansen; Ethan Roland, Castleford; Gabe Mahannah, Castleford; Troy Smith , Camas County

Camas County Breken Clarke

Camas County senior Breken Clarke was named as the Sawtooth Conference "MVP."

Boys All-Tournament Team

Tournament MVP

Teague Matthews, Rockland

Defensive MVP

Troy Smith, Camas County

6th Man Award

Brandon Neal, Rockland

First Team

Breken Clarke, Camas County; Carsn Perkes, Carey; Porter McLinn, Council; Chayce Low, North Gem; Brigham Permann, Rockland

Second Team

Tristan Smith, Camas County; Cole Olson, Cascade; Thatcher McLinn, Council; Jagger Hewett, Kendrick; Ransom Cooper, North Gem

Honorable Mention

Emmett Palan, Camas County; Chase Bennion, Carey; Wyatt Vining, Council; Bridger Hatch, North Gem; Parker Brown, Timberline

