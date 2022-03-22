Sawtooth Conference basketball awards announced

The 2021-22 Sawtooth Conference basketball awards were announced last week along with the IdahoSports.com All-Tournament Basketball 1AD2 Team, which featured Carey and Camas County players.
The Carey High School girls varsity team led with five team awards as head coach Merilee Sears (10th year, 113-87) was named “Coach of the Year” while Carey junior Jane Parke was named “Co-MVP” with Camas County senior Ashly Botz.
Junior Berenice Vargas was named “Defensive Player of the Year.” The “Offensive Player of the Year” went to junior Hailey Astle of Dietrich.
Along with Parke and Vargas, junior Shayli Smith and sophomore Rylie Quillen were named the Second Team. Smith was also the lone Carey girls player named to the Girls All-Tournament Team as an Honorable Mention.
Carey junior Carsn Perkes was named “Offensive Player of the Year” on the boys' side, while Camas County won three significant awards. Conference “MVP” went to Camas County senior Breken Clarke, “Defensive Player of the Year” went to senior Dawson Kramer and “Coach of the Year” went to Jamon Frostenson.
Other Camas County players honored were sophomore Tristan Smith (Second Team) and sophomore Troy Smith (Honorable Mention).
Rounding out the awards for Carey was senior Chase Bennion (First Team) and sophomore Connor Simpson (Second Team).
Senior Sid Tomlinson (First Team) was the lone Sun Valley Community School player to receive an award.
All-Tournament Team
The 1AD2 Boys All-Tournament team was also released from IdahoSports.com. The “Tournament MVP” went to super-sophomore Teague Matthews of Rockland, who led the Bulldogs to the 1AD2 state title, averaging 19.7 points per game throughout the tournament.
Camas County’s Troy Smith was named “Defensive MVP” with 4.0 steals per game.
Clarke and Perkes were both named to the First Team, while Tristian Smith was named to the Second Team. In addition, Bennion was named as an Honorable Mention, as was Camas County sophomore Emmett Palan.
Here is the full list of awards:
Girls Sawtooth Conference
Co-MVP
Jane Parke, Carey; Ashly Botz, Camas County
Offensive POY
Hailey Astle, Dietrich
Defensive POY
Berenice Vargas, Carey
Coach
Merrille Sears, Carey
First Team
Kasey Hendren, Richfield; Tori Truman, Richfield; Layla Von Berndt, Dietrich; Saige Hubert, Dietrich; Laura Thompson, Camas County
Second Team
Shayli Smith, Carey; Hannah Skinner, Hansen; Abby Hendricks, Dietrich; Martha Maya, Castleford; Rylie Quillen, Carey
Honorable Mention
Jesica Gomez, Hansen; Samantha Osborne, Hagerman; Tobi Hubert, Dietrich; Maddyson Jones, Richfield; Shelby Jones, Richfield
Boys Sawtooth Conference
MVP
Breken Clarke, Camas County
Offensive POY
Carsn Perkes, Carey
Defensive POY
Dawson Kramer, Camas County
Coach
Jamon Frostenson, Camas County
First Team
Jett Shaw, Dietrich; Sid Tomlinson, Sun Valley; Eric Taylor, Castleford; Clay Kent, Richfield; Chase Bennion, Carey
Second Team
Conner Simpson, Carey; Tom Gibson, Hansen; Tristen Smith, Camas County; Cody Power, Dietrich; Hudsun Lucero, Richfield
Honorable Mention
Case Robertson, Dietrich; Salvador Camarillo, Hansen; Ethan Roland, Castleford; Gabe Mahannah, Castleford; Troy Smith , Camas County
Boys All-Tournament Team
Tournament MVP
Teague Matthews, Rockland
Defensive MVP
Troy Smith, Camas County
6th Man Award
Brandon Neal, Rockland
First Team
Breken Clarke, Camas County; Carsn Perkes, Carey; Porter McLinn, Council; Chayce Low, North Gem; Brigham Permann, Rockland
Second Team
Tristan Smith, Camas County; Cole Olson, Cascade; Thatcher McLinn, Council; Jagger Hewett, Kendrick; Ransom Cooper, North Gem
Honorable Mention
Emmett Palan, Camas County; Chase Bennion, Carey; Wyatt Vining, Council; Bridger Hatch, North Gem; Parker Brown, Timberline
