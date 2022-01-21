It has been feeling strangely spring-like out there this week, particularly in the mountains. A stubborn ridge of high atmospheric pressure off the Oregon Coast is deflecting snow-producing weather to our north. As a result, we’ve tallied only a few inches of snow in the last two weeks while enjoying mild weather, mostly sunny skies and light wind.
Uneventful weather has allowed the snowpack to stabilize in many zones and the likelihood of triggering a slab avalanche has substantially decreased. However, if you’ve been reading the Daily Avalanche Forecast, you’ve noticed that the odds of triggering a slab avalanche are greater in the Galena and Eastern Mountains zone. This zone encompasses the White Clouds, Galena Pass, Baker Creek, Boulder Mountains and the Pioneer Mountains. What makes this zone different? The mountains have just the right combination of weak snow near the ground and a slab above it that’s thin enough to be sensitive to your weight. This strong-snow-over-weak-snow is a poor snowpack structure that can take weeks or months to noticeably improve.
Avalanche and weather conditions are looking pretty status quo for the week ahead. Dry weather will continue, and we’ll see a slight warming trend next week. If you want to learn more about winter storms and what weather patterns do bring snow to the Wood River Valley, be sure to tune in to our virtual Digging Deeper presentation this Wednesday, Jan. 26. A link to the talk can be found on our social media pages or under the Education tab on our website.
